 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Genshin Impact update 2.7 gets release date after weeks of delay

Goodbye Ayaka!

By Ana Diaz
The traveler, Lumine and Paimon in Genshin Impact. Lumine is leaning over a ledge looking at the landscape in front of her. Image: Hoyoverse via Polygon

On Thursday, developer Hoyoverse announced the end to the delay of new content in its open-world exploration game Genshin Impact. Maintenance for its next patch, version 2.7, is expected to start on May 31. Afterward, 2.7 will run for six weeks, with version 2.8 scheduled to be released on July 13, Hoyoverse said on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account.

Hoyoverse is hosting a set of streams on Friday going over all the new content coming in 2.7. The program will be streamed on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, and viewers stateside will be able to catch a later YouTube stream starting at 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT. Players will likely get to see official gameplay for Yelan, the new 5-star Hydro bow user, and Kuki Shinobu, the 4-star Electro character from Inazuma, as well as see previews on any new special events heading to the game.

Hoyoverse announced that it would be delaying the 2.7 update for Genshin Impact in late April. Despite the gap in content, the developers have continued to tease new content coming to the game via its social channels, including a new Anemo character named Shikanoin Heizou.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Go ‘glamping’ with the coziest kit to hit The Sims

By Ana Diaz

Little Witch in the Woods potion and candy recipe list

By Julia Lee

Batman: Everybody Lies is a big improvement on the Detective board game formula

By Charlie Hall
1 comment / new

Marvel Snap is a new card game from ex-Hearthstone devs

By Matt Leone
3 comments / new

Riverdale ending with season 7

By Austen Goslin
6 comments / new

‘Ultra Instinct’ Shaggy was an early, obvious pick for WB’s MultiVersus, creators say

By Michael McWhertor
12 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon