Genshin Impact update 2.7 gets release date after weeks of delay

On Thursday, developer Hoyoverse announced the end to the delay of new content in its open-world exploration game Genshin Impact. Maintenance for its next patch, version 2.7, is expected to start on May 31. Afterward, 2.7 will run for six weeks, with version 2.8 scheduled to be released on July 13, Hoyoverse said on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account.

Hoyoverse is hosting a set of streams on Friday going over all the new content coming in 2.7. The program will be streamed on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, and viewers stateside will be able to catch a later YouTube stream starting at 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT. Players will likely get to see official gameplay for Yelan, the new 5-star Hydro bow user, and Kuki Shinobu, the 4-star Electro character from Inazuma, as well as see previews on any new special events heading to the game.

Hoyoverse announced that it would be delaying the 2.7 update for Genshin Impact in late April. Despite the gap in content, the developers have continued to tease new content coming to the game via its social channels, including a new Anemo character named Shikanoin Heizou.