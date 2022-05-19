God of War Ragnarok update offers a peek at new accessibility options

God of War Ragnarok developer Santa Monica Studio on Thursday shared an update on the sequel, in which it detailed new and returning accessibility options coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game.

On Sony’s PlayStation Blog, Santa Monica Studio lead UX designer Mila Pavlin said that God of War Ragnarok will build upon features from the 2018 God of War soft reboot and its Windows PC port, which was released earlier this year. That includes features like auto sprinting, a persistent reticle (in three different sizes and seven different colors, no less), and toggle settings for aiming and blocking.

There are new accessibility options coming to Ragnarok as well, including updates to subtitles and captions (players can choose a variety of text sizes and colors, thankfully), a direction indicator for critical gameplay sounds, navigation and traversal assistance, audio cues for certain game prompts, and improvements to high-contrast color modes.

Pavlin said the studio has also rebuilt its controller remapping system. “There will be a wide range of preset layouts, as well as custom controller remapping support,” Pavlin wrote. “Individual buttons can be swapped and, for select complex actions, you can choose alternate configurations from a preset list. We offer multiple ways for you to customize your experience for certain actions that require more than one button, including Touch Pad Shortcuts for things like Spartan Rage, Navigation Assist, and Quick Turn.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio did not offer any kind of update on God of War Ragnarok’s release date, which is currently slated for sometime in 2022. Kratos and Atreus’ next adventure is said to be the finale in the series’ Norse saga.