Riverdale ending with season 7

The adventures of Archie Andrews and friends are coming to an end. Riverdale will end with season 7, The CW announced on Thursday. The seventh season is scheduled for 2023, and The CW hasn’t announced how many episodes the season will include.

Riverdale is currently airing season 6, which started in Nov. 2021. Season 6 will include 16 episodes and is set to end on May 29. According to The CW, Riverdale’s seventh season will once again be a midseason series, which means that it should start sometime next winter, just about a year after season 6 premiered.

Riverdale first premiered on The CW in 2017. The series is based on the Archie comics series and, fitting its source material, has gotten weirder, more ridiculous, and more fun over the years. In the last few seasons, the show has had crossovers with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — also part of the Archie-verse — and given its characters superpowers.

This announcement coincides with news that The CW is canceling several other series including Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Dynasty, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, and In the Dark.