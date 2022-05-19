 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Witcher 3 next-gen version launches late 2022, CD Projekt says

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition coming for PS5, Xbox in Q4

By Owen S. Good
Geralt sits on a throne with goblet and sword in hand in artwork from The Witcher 3: Blood &amp; Wine Image: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s current-generation version, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, will launch in the last quarter of this year, CD Projekt Red announced on Thursday.

The announcement follows news in April, from CD Projekt executives, that it had taken development of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition back from Saber Interactive, and delayed the game out of its original launch window for the first half of 2022. Saber Interactive had developed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition for Nintendo Switch, which launched in October 2019.

In a call with investors on April 13, Michal Nowakowski, CD Projekt’s executive in charge of business development, denied that the update “is in some sort of development hell.”

“There’s been a lot of insinuation that we’re going to launch in June of next year [2023] or something like that,” he said. “That’s completely not the case.”

The April delay announcement followed news in March that the next Witcher title was in development, and that it would use Unreal Engine 5 as part of a “multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games.”

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the most critically-acclaimed game in the 15-year-old franchise’s history. Its visual fidelity and mechanical complexity have earned it a place among the best modern PC games, including here at Polygon. The Complete Edition is expected to have all of the expansions and downloadable content that followed The Witcher 3’s launch in 2015.

