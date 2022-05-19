 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marvel Snap is a new card game from ex-Hearthstone devs

New, 3 comments

Second Dinner, a studio former by former Blizzard staff, has revealed its first game

By Matt Leone

Marvel, publisher Nuverse, and developer Second Dinner announced a new mobile and Windows PC card game on Thursday: Marvel Snap. The game has been in development for four years and has been designed by rethinking some of the standardized elements of games such as Hearthstone.

For one, the developers promise a fast game, estimating that each battle will take about three minutes, while noting that both players will be able to play simultaneously instead of waiting on one another. The game also includes a number of new concepts, such as a “snap” mechanic that lets players double down if they are feeling confident in a victory.

Founded by former Hearthstone game director Ben Brode and former Hearthstone executive producer Hamilton Chu, development studio Second Dinner has a history with successful mobile titles — and in Chu’s case, a history that includes working as a producer on Bungie’s early Halo games.

We first heard about Second Dinner in 2019, when the studio announced plans to make a Marvel game and revealed that it had raised $30 million from NetEase. At the time, the company consisted of five people, with plans to expand to 10-15 over the next few years. Currently, the studio lists 48 team members on its website.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Go ‘glamping’ with the coziest kit to hit The Sims

By Ana Diaz

Little Witch in the Woods potion and candy recipe list

By Julia Lee

Batman: Everybody Lies is a big improvement on the Detective board game formula

By Charlie Hall
1 comment / new

Riverdale ending with season 7

By Austen Goslin
6 comments / new

‘Ultra Instinct’ Shaggy was an early, obvious pick for WB’s MultiVersus, creators say

By Michael McWhertor
12 comments / new

Battlefield 2042 patch gets rid of ‘chaotic’ 128-player Breakthrough

By Owen S. Good
4 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon