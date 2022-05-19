 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A new Daredevil series is coming to Disney Plus

The series will come from the co-creators of Covert Affairs

By Austen Goslin
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in the second season of Daredevil Image: Marvel Studios

Daredevil could soon get his proper (costumed) introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new Daredevil series is on its way to Disney Plus, according to a report from Variety on Thursday.

Variety reported that Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce a new series for the hero that would stream exclusively on Disney Plus. Corman and Ord have worked together for several years, co-creating shows like USA’s Covert Affairs, as well as executive producing series like The Enemy Within, and The Brave.

This hiring would confirm longstanding rumors that a Disney Plus series was imminent, and certainly fits all the recent MCU set up, which suggests something close to a reboot of the Netflix series that was canceled in 2018. Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil in Netflix’s Marvel universe, showed up as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home just last year, and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his Netflix role as Kingpin in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

There’s no suggestion of when the series might air or when we could find out more about the plot, but there is a possibility close on the horizon. On Tuesday, Marvel debuted the first trailer for its new Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a superhero litigator. All the time She-Hulk might spend in the court room could serve as the perfect excuse to bring back Matt Murdock, the MCU’s other super-lawyer.

