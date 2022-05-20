Stranger Things season 4 spoilers come from an unlikely source: Monopoly

The hype around Stranger Things’ penultimate season is gaining momentum, but an ambitious entrepreneur has stuck his foot out in an attempt to trip the franchise: Mr. Monopoly.

Yes, in the latest addition of Hasbro’s Monopoly board game — themed after season 4 of Stranger Things — there are spoilers galore for the upcoming show’s big plot points, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Images of the family board game leaked onto the internet over a month ago from a Redditor who allegedly bought the game “fair and square” at a large retail store. The Hollywood Reporter didn’t detail these leaks, and we didn’t go looking for them either. But as you excitedly browse Reddit or the internet, waiting for your favorite show to return after a three-year hiatus, beware that real and official spoilers are out there.

A source speaking to The Hollywood Reporter blamed the franchise’s massive reach for the leak, saying that Stranger Things’ success compared to other Netflix shows contributed to this release slipping through the cracks and into buyers’ hands. Polygon has reached out to Hasbro about the leak, and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators and showrunners of Stranger Things, reportedly had a “total meltdown” over the leak, THR said. Netflix representatives are likewise unhappy about spoilers for their biggest show appearing in a beloved family board game.

Stranger Things season 4 will debut its first half later this month, on May 27. They’re the first new episodes in the sci-fi kids-versus-the-world hit since season 3 premiered in July 2019. The second half of the fourth season, Volume 2, will launch on Netflix July 1. The Duffers said in February that season 5 will end the series, but it won’t be the end of the larger Stranger Things universe.