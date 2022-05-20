 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stranger Thing season 4 part 2 will only include 2 episodes, but will still be pretty long

By Austen Goslin
(L to R) Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman in Stranger Things. Image: Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 is almost here and Netflix has revealed the next breadcrumb of information for fans. Season 4’s nine episodes will be split with seven releasing in part 1 on May 27, and the last two being saved for part 2’s release on July 1. The episodes will also be much longer than any previous season.

Stranger Things seasons have always varied in number of episodes. The first season only featured eight, while season 2 went to nine, and then back to eight for season 3. This means that season 4’s nine total episodes will make it one of the biggest seasons the show has ever had, but it’s each episode’s lengths that really put it over the top.

Throughout Stranger Things’ first three seasons, episode have largely remained around 50 minutes, with a few exceptions. Season 4 bucks that trend with episodes that are almost all 75 minutes at the very least. The last episode of part 1 goes even further with a 98-minute runtime and director and executive producer Shawn Levy has said that some episodes are longer than either of his feature films like Free Guy or The Adam Project. According to Variety, the season’s last episode will be two-and-a-half hours.

Season 4 is the penultimate season of Stranger Things, but with episodes this long there’s no telling just how long season 5 could be.

