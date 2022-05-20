A new Death Stranding is happening, Norman Reedus says

Norman Reedus, the actor who plays Sam Bridges in Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding, says he’s currently making a follow-up to that game in a new interview. Speaking with Leo, a men’s style publication, Reedus said, “We just started the second one,” when discussing his work on the original Death Stranding.

Speaking about landing the role as a post-apocalyptic delivery man in Hideo Kojima’s game, Reedus said in the interview, “It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

If news of a Death Stranding 2 sounds familiar, that’s because Reedus has talked about it before. Last August, Reedus told Brazilian outlet Adorocinema that he was “in negotiations” for a second Death Stranding — though it was unclear at the time if Reedus was referring to work on Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, which launched in September 2021. It now appears that he was indeed speaking about a sequel.

Polygon has reached out to Kojima Productions for clarification on Reedus’ statement and whether Death Stranding 2 is officially in development.

Kojima Productions has not officially announced a sequel to Death Stranding, which was originally released on PlayStation 4 in 2019, and later brought to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. Kojima himself has cryptically teased a number of projects in the works, including a new AAA video game, but with Kojima Productions also operating a new film and TV studio, it’s not clear what medium those new projects will take.