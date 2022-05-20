 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

You can now watch the first 8 minutes of Stranger Things season 4

New, 1 comment

(But you don’t get to see the Vecna — yet)

By Zosha Millman

You’ve heard this before: Stranger Things season 4 is allllmost here, and the news is coming fast and furious. We know Millie Bobby Brown described the season as some of the “scariest, scariest things that I’ve ever seen as a human;” that the nine episodes will be split into seven and two for the respective drops (the first release on May 27, the next on July 1). We also know it’ll be the longest episode of Stranger Things ever, by both episode count and runtime.

And now, we can also watch the first 8 minutes of the new season — and revisit the Hawkins National Laboratory, where things are going horribly, horribly wrong.

The season 4 clip, released on Netflix’s YouTube, shows Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) working with one of the other superpowered children in the facility that raised Eleven (Brown). As he tries to conduct routine testing, the facility is suddenly put on high alert, and they start hearing cries for help.

Ultimately the eight minutes is a taut sequence that just about demands you watch more. It’s a great lead-in for a season that has been touted as the funniest but darkest one yet, even if we don’t get a closer look at the Vecna of it all.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to get Whetstone in V Rising

By Julia Lee

A classic Catan spinoff gets a reboot later this year

By Joshua Rivera

Pokémon TCG now includes peel-off Ditto cards, throwing collectors into disarray

By Ana Diaz
6 comments / new

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, May 20-24

By Ryan Gilliam

Pokémon Go Alolan Geodude Community Day event guide

By Julia Lee

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

By Nicole Clark
2 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon