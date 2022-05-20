You can now watch the first 8 minutes of Stranger Things season 4

You’ve heard this before: Stranger Things season 4 is allllmost here, and the news is coming fast and furious. We know Millie Bobby Brown described the season as some of the “scariest, scariest things that I’ve ever seen as a human;” that the nine episodes will be split into seven and two for the respective drops (the first release on May 27, the next on July 1). We also know it’ll be the longest episode of Stranger Things ever, by both episode count and runtime.

And now, we can also watch the first 8 minutes of the new season — and revisit the Hawkins National Laboratory, where things are going horribly, horribly wrong.

The season 4 clip, released on Netflix’s YouTube, shows Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) working with one of the other superpowered children in the facility that raised Eleven (Brown). As he tries to conduct routine testing, the facility is suddenly put on high alert, and they start hearing cries for help.

Ultimately the eight minutes is a taut sequence that just about demands you watch more. It’s a great lead-in for a season that has been touted as the funniest but darkest one yet, even if we don’t get a closer look at the Vecna of it all.