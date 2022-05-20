Queer love story Heartstopper is getting two more seasons

Queer love story Heartstopper, which debuted on Netflix less than a month ago, has already been renewed, the streaming giant revealed on Thursday.

The writer and creator of both the show and the webcomic/graphic novel, Alice Oseman, revealed the renewal via the Netflix blog, drawing the stories’ lead characters along with a message that said “two more seasons.” Oseman is also quoted in the blog saying “we were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can’t wait to continue the story with two more seasons.”

The series’ first season covers a friendship-turned-budding-romance between two British schoolmates, Nick and Charlie. In addition to showcasing stories from a variety of their friends, the duo have their first kiss in the show’s eight episode season, and begin to explore their identities as young, queer students.

It’s an uplifting love story that explores the fun and beauty of romantic discovery — relatably, through movies like Pirates of the Caribbean, where one must answer the impossible question of who is hotter: Orlando Bloom or Keira Knightley. It even spawned its own meme on Twitter, where fans shared their most beloved gay ships.

Heartstopper’s first season only covers the first two volumes of the graphic novel, so there’s plenty of romance left to explore. The webcomic already has four volumes out, with the fifth and final volume expected early next year.