Obi-Wan is the Fortnite skin you’re looking for, next week

To the surprise of no one, Obi-Wan Kenobi is the latest character crossover in Fortnite, joining the battle royale on May 26. That’s a day before the wise old Jedi’s series premieres on Disney Plus.

That crazy old hermit’s blue lightsaber already made an appearance in the game, when Fortnite brought the elegant weapon for a more civilized age back to the island on May the Fourth. Now, players will get the Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit, which includes the “Desert Essentials” Back Bling. What’s that? “An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet.” See for yourself (above). It’s basically a non-canon backpack.

Fans can also pick up “Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe” which actually is a blade, not a lightsaber, the Jedi Interceptor glider, and Obi-Wan’s Message emote. All of those items are available in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning May 26 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Those who pick up the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle (which packages everything above) will also pick up the “Kenobi, Surrounded” loading screen:

Fortnite kicks off the Obi-Wan celebration with the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on Sunday, May 22, which offers a chance to get the Obi-Wan skin and Back Bling early. The weapons brought back on May 4 (which includes the Stormtroopers’ E-11 blaster) will feature in the event. Scoring, regional time windows, and other rules are available at Epic Games’ official Fortnite blog.