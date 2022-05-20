The latest Ms. Marvel trailer gives its hero her own Spider-Man moment

One of the many reasons Kamala Khan has endured as one of the most beloved Marvel characters to debut in the last decade can be attributed to the fact that, like Spider-Man, she has a mantra — a simple, easy-to-understand motto to live by and up to, something anyone can connect to even if they don’t share her background. In the latest trailer for Ms. Marvel, where Kamala will make her MCU debut, that mantra is front and center: “Good is not a thing you are, Kamala,” her Sheikh tells her at the start. “It is a thing you do.”

That, like Peter Parker’s “with great power, there must also come great responsibility,” is the rallying cry for the young new Ms. Marvel (played here by Iman Vellani), and the latest trailer does a pretty good job of laying out all the other reasons she rocks in a tight 60 seconds. There are the cool matter manipulation powers she gets from a power band, her plucky superhero fandom and elaborate Captain Marvel cosplay, and her identity as a Pakistani American teen practicing Islam in the slowly diversifying but still-quite-white Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Altogether, it amounts to what will hopefully be a breath of fresh air for Disney Plus. Ms. Marvel premieres on June 8.