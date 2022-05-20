 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A classic Catan spinoff gets a reboot later this year

Catan’s future is in the past. Way in the past

By Joshua Rivera
The box art for Catan: Dawn of Humankind, depicting indigenous people trekking out of a valley with mammoths and sabertooth tigers in the distance. Image: Catan Studio

Catan, the granddaddy of the board game boom, hasn’t merely been around long enough to have a whole spread of spinoffs and expansions — it’s been around long enough for those spinoffs to be rebooted too. Out this fall, Catan: Dawn of Humankind is a forthcoming stand-alone game that takes a classic stand-alone game based on Catan and brings it under the Catan brand, reintroducing fans of the strategy game to a more prehistoric take on the franchise.

According to Catan Studio, Dawn of Humankind is a reboot of The Settlers of the Stone Age, a strategy game based on Catan that was released in 2002 and featured a more prehistoric theme, in contrast with Catan’s more agrarian set dressing. The new version of the game — which was designed by Catan creator Klaus Teuber and his son Benjamin Teuber — will introduce new mechanics to work with its Pleistocene epoch setting.

Catan — Dawn of Humankind launches at Target and hobby stores in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. on Oct. 1.

