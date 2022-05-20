 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns in July, has Corbin Bleu

A fourth season will follow

By Petrana Radulovic

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return to Disney Plus with its third season on July 21. A first look clip brings back the cast — but with a special guest! That’s right: It’s High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu, who plays best friend Chad Danforth in the original trilogy of movies.

The Disney Plus show focuses on the high school theater group at the “real” version of the high school where the iconic Disney Channel Original Movie was filmed. The first season followed the group of teenagers as they put on a production of High School Musical. The second season, meanwhile, tapped into Disney’s vast arsenal of musicals as the East High Wildcats took on Beauty and the Beast.

In the upcoming season, the Wildcats head to camp where they’ll put on Frozen — but also incorporate songs from Camp Rock, another classic DCOM. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Olivia Rose Keegan. In addition to Corbin Bleu, a few other Disney Channel legends join the cast, like Hannah Montana’s Jason Earles and the Zombies movies’ Meg Donnelly.

The series has also been greenlit for a fourth season. Go Wildcats!

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Two different Void 3.0 builds to try on your Warlock

By Jacob VanderVat

Belle, RRR, Morbius, and more new movies you can watch at home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk
1 comment / new

This retro Pokémon fan project is a stunning look back at Kanto

By Cass Marshall
3 comments / new

How to get Whetstone in V Rising

By Julia Lee

A classic Catan spinoff gets a reboot later this year

By Joshua Rivera

Pokémon TCG now includes peel-off Ditto cards, throwing collectors into disarray

By Ana Diaz
6 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon