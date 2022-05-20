High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns in July, has Corbin Bleu

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return to Disney Plus with its third season on July 21. A first look clip brings back the cast — but with a special guest! That’s right: It’s High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu, who plays best friend Chad Danforth in the original trilogy of movies.

The Disney Plus show focuses on the high school theater group at the “real” version of the high school where the iconic Disney Channel Original Movie was filmed. The first season followed the group of teenagers as they put on a production of High School Musical. The second season, meanwhile, tapped into Disney’s vast arsenal of musicals as the East High Wildcats took on Beauty and the Beast.

In the upcoming season, the Wildcats head to camp where they’ll put on Frozen — but also incorporate songs from Camp Rock, another classic DCOM. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Olivia Rose Keegan. In addition to Corbin Bleu, a few other Disney Channel legends join the cast, like Hannah Montana’s Jason Earles and the Zombies movies’ Meg Donnelly.

The series has also been greenlit for a fourth season. Go Wildcats!