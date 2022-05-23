 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning’s first trailer throws Tom Cruise off a mountain

Sadly Dead Reckoning Part 1 is still more than a year away

By Austen Goslin

Ethan Hunt is back for another entry in the Mission: Impossible series and he’s already defying death in the film’s first trailer. The first look at Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One was released alongside the European premiere of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick over the weekend and now it’s on YouTube, over a year before it’s set to be released in theaters on July 14, 2023.

Joining Tom Cruise on the latest mission for the IMF is an all-star team from previous entries in the series. That includes regulars like Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames. Vanessa Kirby is also returning after her role in Mission: Impossible Fallout, and even Henry Czerny is coming back as Kittridge, who we haven’t seen since the original Mission: Impossible back in 1999.

Along with all those returning members, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One will also add Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Part 2), Shea Whigham (American Hustle), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) to its cast.

Both Parts of Dead Reckoning are written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed Rogue Nation and Fallout in the series, as well as collaborating with Cruise on other movies like Edge of Tomorrow and Jack Reacher.

