 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pokémon-with-guns survival game Palworld shows off more gameplay

New, 7 comments

Pocketpair Games offers a brief look at its strange survival game

By Michael McWhertor

A new look at Palworld, the colorful, open-world survival crafting game from Craftopia developer Pocketpair Games, shows off its colorful cartoonish world, it’s Pokémonlike creatures called Pals, and a whole lot of violence that will probably make you think, “It is incredibly weird to see Pokémon on the business end of a shotgun.”

Palworld’s newest gameplay highlights don’t offer too much new that we haven’t seen in previous trailers. We see a player character capturing a not-Wooloo with a not-Pokéball; the construction of a high-tech Pal prison; a deerlike creature brutally sniped in the head with a bow and arrow; a pack of Relaxaurus (definitely not a Goodra-Snorlax hybrid); and what appears to be a boss, Anubis (definitely not Lucario), getting shotgun-blasted in the torso. So, yeah, while Palworld is pitched as a “happy easy-going lifestyle while farming [and] building” game, it also has its share of brutal combat.

Pocketpair Games says Palworld is still in development, and there’s no update on when the Windows PC game will arrive other than its 2022 window on Steam. Given its ambitions — there’s also Pal breeding, dungeon exploration, factory automation, multiplayer, and “crime” — it wouldn’t be surprising to see Palworld become a 2023 game.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Rainbow Six Siege is getting a Yakuza crossover this season

By Ryan Gilliam
1 comment / new

PlayStation classics for PS5 may not require a PS Plus subscription

By Ryan Gilliam

Stranger Things 4 dives deep into Eleven’s past — here’s what you need to remember

By Sadie Gennis

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning’s first trailer throws Tom Cruise off a mountain

By Austen Goslin
10 comments / new

Love, Death & Robots’ team wants more adult American animation — and anime is helping

By Petrana Radulovic
12 comments / new

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ tiniest Easter egg salutes the show’s creator

By Petrana Radulovic
10 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon