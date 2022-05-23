PlayStation classics for PS5 may not require a PS Plus subscription

While still a month away in the Americas, the new PlayStation Plus will go live in some Asian regions on May 24. With just a few days to go, some games have started appearing on the Malaysian PlayStation Store, giving players around the world a hint of what to expect when the update comes to their region — especially regarding original PlayStation and PSP emulation. While some classic games will be included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier, players who aren’t subscribed to the service will also be able purchase and play classic titles on an individual basis.

These emulated titles aren’t just the same-old versions of the games you remember, now on your expensive, hard-to-find PlayStation 5. They come with some of the unique emulation features you might expect, like rewinds and save states. YouTuber Mystic tested out Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey — the only game out at the time of this writing — to see how it played on PlayStation 5.

In Mystic’s video, he shows off settings for video filter presets and aspect ratios, rewind to get out of tough spots or reverse failed jumps, and save states to rectify some early PlayStation frustrations — most of these games are from an era where players had to find save spots in order to save their progress. There are also graphics settings, which allow fans to experience the game as they remember, with retro classic scanlines, or a more “modern” look with less exposure.

The prices on the Malaysian store also seem relatively fair for older games. Abe’s Odyssey, when converted from Malaysian to U.S. currency, will run players about $4.56. Worms Armageddon comes in at a bit more, and will cost American audiences about $8.89. (It’s highly likely PlayStation will round these prices up or down in their native markets.) Players who’ve already purchased any of these games on a PlayStation 3 or Vita won’t need to buy them again.

Some of these games will have trophies, but they seemingly aren’t guaranteed or required — Abe’s Odyssey does not offer trophies, but Bend Studios has revealed that Syphon Filter will.

Sony has already revealed a list of classic games coming to its Premium and Deluxe PS Plus plans. However, the list is clearly incomplete as the Malaysian store is already offering Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey, which isn’t on the list. There is also artwork to suggest that PSP’s Ridge Racer 2 will appear on the platform, although Sony hasn’t made any official announcement yet.

Here’s the complete list of announced PS1 and PSP classics:

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Syphon Filter

Super Stardust Portable

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

This new PlayStation Plus tier system will launch in North and South America on June 13.