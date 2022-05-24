Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling lead the first trailer for the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are coming to Netflix. The Gray Man is a new international espionage thriller that just got its first trailer on Tuesday. Along with Gosling and Evans, The Gray Man will also star Ana De Armas, and is written and directed by Avengers: Endgame directors, The Russo Brothers. The Gray Man is set to release on Netflix on July 22.

The Gray Man is based on a novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The movie will also star Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), and Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade). The Gray Man’s script is written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely, the writing team that Russos worked with on both of their Avengers movies.

While The Gray Man’s official Netflix release date is set for July 22, it will have a limited theatrical release ahead of that, starting on July 15.