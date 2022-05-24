 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling lead the first trailer for the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man

New, 4 comments

The espionage thriller comes to Netflix in July

By Austen Goslin

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are coming to Netflix. The Gray Man is a new international espionage thriller that just got its first trailer on Tuesday. Along with Gosling and Evans, The Gray Man will also star Ana De Armas, and is written and directed by Avengers: Endgame directors, The Russo Brothers. The Gray Man is set to release on Netflix on July 22.

The Gray Man is based on a novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The movie will also star Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), and Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade). The Gray Man’s script is written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely, the writing team that Russos worked with on both of their Avengers movies.

While The Gray Man’s official Netflix release date is set for July 22, it will have a limited theatrical release ahead of that, starting on July 15.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Bungie reveals Destiny 2’s new Solar 3.0 abilities

By Ryan Gilliam

Pokémon’s Ultra Beasts are coming to Pokémon Go

By Michael McWhertor

The Hunter x Hunter manga may finally be back

By Petrana Radulovic
4 comments / new

League of Legends’ new champion is a secret monster with infinite attack speed

By Austen Goslin

Gollum’s solo video game brings us back to Middle-earth in September

By Michael McWhertor
7 comments / new

Thor: Love and Thunder’s new trailer shows off the retired god and his friends

By Austen Goslin
21 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon