The new Fantastic Beasts movie comes to HBO Max next week

Learn more about Dumbledore and all his secrets at home

By Petrana Radulovic
Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) draws a memory out of someone’s head with his wand in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Mads Mikkelsen is Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, premiering May 30 on HBO Max.
Photo: Warner Bros.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be available on HBO Max on May 30. The movie premiered on April 6 and is the latest installment in the Harry Potter spinoff series.

The film takes place in the same universe as Harry Potter, though it is set in the 1920s. The first movie centered on awkward magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), the author of in-universe textbook Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Subsequent movies in the sub-series have moved further away from fantastic beasts and their dwellings, as Newt keeps finding himself entangled in the battle between good and evil.

Most recently, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Lawy, portraying a younger version of the character) has recruited Newt to help thwart the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, who replaces actor Johnny Depp). Newt has to put together a ragtag team — including his old friend, the Muggle baker Jacob Kowalski (Dan Folger).

There are, tentatively, still two more movies left in the Fantastic Beasts series, though repeated controversies involving the franchise’s stars and author J.K. Rowling herself have left its future up in the air.

