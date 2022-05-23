 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elvis ascends to godhood in new trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic

Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks

The new trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis dives into the darker side of fame, as Elvis Presley grapples with figuring out who he is and what the world thinks of him.

“In that moment, Elvis the Man was sacrificed,” narrates Tom Hanks’ character, Elvis’s manager Tom Parker, as Elvis takes the stage to a screaming audience. “And Elvis the God was born.”

Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Carrie Diaries) stars as the King of Rock and Roll alongside Tom Hanks, with Olivia DeJonge (The Society) playing Priscilla Presley. The movie will span more than two decades, focusing primarily on the relationship between Parker and Presley, and chronicle Elvis’s unexpected rise to stardom and his immense fame amid American’s rapidly changing cultural landscape.

As with usual Luhrmann films (see Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, and The Great Gatsby), expect lavish musical sequences and perhaps a sprinkling of delightfully anachronistic music.

Elvis hits theaters on June 24.

