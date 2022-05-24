Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted adds 5 new Exotics — here’s what they do

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunted is here, and it’s brought with it at least five new Exotics.

At the time of this writing, there are two new Exotic weapons and three Exotic armor pieces. The Trespasser sidearm comes from the season pass, while the new Heartshadow sword comes from the upcoming Duality dungeon. The Titan Exotic is focused on Void 3.0, while the Hunter and Warlock Exotics both benefit Solar 3.0.

While it’s always possible Bungie could be hiding an Exotic quest later in the season, these are the only five Exotics currently in Season of the Haunted’s Collection. As usual, all the armor Exotics come from the daily Lost Sector. Here’s what each of the Exotics do.

Trespasser

Trespasser is the seasonal Exotic, which comes from the season pass. Players who own the season pass can pick it up right away, while free-to-play players will need to hit season rank 35 first.

A returning Exotic from the original Destiny, Trespasser has seen some improvements. Its Exotic perk is Unrepentant, which causes reloads after kills to make the next Trespasser burst longer and much more powerful (called a super burst). The Be the Danger secondary perk causes kills with the longer burst to instantly reload your weapon and load another super burst.

Trespasser also has a Catalyst, which comes from a quest Banshee-44 gives you.

Heartshadow

Heartshadow is a new Exotic Void sword from the Duality dungeon. It appears to be a randomly rolled Exotic, meaning you can acquire it multiple times from the dungeon to get a different third perk. There are several in-game Triumphs that you can earn if you want to increase Heartshadow’s drop rate.

Its Exotic perk is Exhumation, which causes heavy attacks with full sword energy to turn the Guardian invisible and fire explosive Void projectiles. Its secondary perk is Shot in the Dark, which grants Heartshadow bonus damage if its user stays invisible for a prolonged period of time. Using the projectiles in this buffed state weakens the target.

Second Chance (Titan gauntlets)

Second Chance augments Void Titans. Its Exotic perk is Myrmidon’s Reach, which allows the Shield Throw melee to pierce barrier Champions. It also gives Shield Throw two charges.

Rain of Fire (Warlock legs)

Rain of Fire augments Solar Warlocks. Its Exotic perk is Soaring Fusilier, which causes air dodges to reload all weapons and improve airborne effectiveness of fusion rifles and linear fusion rifles. Final blows with fusion rifles and linear fusion rifles give Guardians the radiant buff.

Caliban’s Hand (Hunter arms)

Caliban’s Hand augments Solar Hunters. Its Exotic perk is Roast ‘Em, which causes Proximity Knives to scorch targets with splash damage or ignite on a direct hit. Throwing the knife without it exploding offers increased weapon regeneration.