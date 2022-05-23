Gloomhaven is coming to consoles

Over the last couple of years, Gloomhaven has become the gold standard for tabletop gamers looking to have a Dungeons & Dragons-esque experience without a Dungeon Master. Then, the game’s PC version made it among the best ways to have a dungeon-delving experience without a table, cardboard, or even friends in the area. Come next year you’ll be out of excuses as Gloomhaven finally makes its way to consoles.

After that, I guess and the only reason to not do any dungeon diving is because you are somehow allergic, or because a dungeon killed your father and you swore them off for life.

Gloomhaven, the digital adaptation of the acclaimed board game, is coming to console in 2023.

We cannot wait to work with @SaberGames and @embracergroup to make this project a reality for you. pic.twitter.com/T5k6rUOqkZ — Asmodee Digital (@AsmodeeDigital) May 19, 2022

Announced via the Asmodee Digital Twitter account, the console version of Gloomhaven will be handled by Saber Interactive and is expected in 2023. Further details are spare, but as indicated by the recent release of the Jaws of the Lion DLC, publisher Asmodee seems to be quite committed to both digital and physical versions of Isaac Childres’ role-playing sensation. The board game’s sequel, Frosthaven, is expected some time later this year after a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign in 2020.