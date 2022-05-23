Thor: Love and Thunder’s new trailer shows off the retired god and his friends

Thor’s next adventure is coming soon, but it’s his whole supporting cast that looks most exciting in his movie’s latest preview. The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder shows off more of Jane Foster’s Thor (Natalie Portman), Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and, for the first time, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

Along with the main cast from the Thor movies, Love and Thunder also includes all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Marvel’s fourth Thor movie also brings in Russell Crowe as Zeus, the Greek god of thunder (and a lot of other stuff).

Thor: Love and Thunder is once again directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi also served as co-writer for the new Thor movie, along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Sweet/Vicious). Waititi likewise returns to voice the Fortnite-loving rock-person Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters on July 8.