Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in June

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

In addition to the powerhouses of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel, this month also brings the sequel to Stargirl, which is nothing like the book’s sequel. Also, Love Victor — which was infamously punted to Hulu — comes to Disney Plus with a new third season. Additionally, all episodes of the absolutely amazing The Owl House will hit Disney Plus at the end of the month — stream it and show Disney it’s making a big mistake by only giving it an abridged third season!

Available June 1

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

From Disney: A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel is a documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, “Ms. Marvel”, from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios’ next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its award winning filmmaking team and the show’s captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani.

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)

From Disney: Wafiy, Erissa, Gabriel, Ellya and Faiz are back with new Mouseketeers, Eric and Melynna. Eric, who slays with his parkour and wushu skills, is the new Head Mouseketeer and Melynna, the winner of “Club Mickey Mouse Star Search Auditions” in Malaysia. Together, this dynamic team will ramp up the energy and fun for an exciting season 4 with their slick dance moves, new original songs, crazy games and celebrity guests.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III

From Disney: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Available June 3

Mack Wrestles (short)

Hollywood Stargirl

From Disney: A sequel to the Disney+ hit about Stargirl, a silver-voiced teenager whose kindness works magic in the lives of others, that follows her from Mica, AZ to a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mom is hired to work on a movie, they move to L.A., where Stargirl becomes involved with two aspiring filmmaking brothers, a cranky neighbor and a musician Stargirl admires.

Available June 8

Baymax Dreams (shorts) (S1, S2)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

Ms. Marvel Episode 1

From Disney: Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV

Available June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

From Disney: Explore the evolution of Buzz Lightyear from toy to human in the making of Pixar’s Lightyear. Dive into the origin and cultural impact of everyone’s favorite Space Ranger, the art of designing a new “human Buzz,” and the challenges faced by the Lightyear crew along the way.

Available June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (shorts) (S3)

grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

Family Reboot

From Disney: Family Reboot follows families that have become so busy with their individual lives, whether it’s from a busy job, going back to school, after school activities, keeping up with social media, sports or running a business, that they have lost touch with one another. In each episode, a family takes a full week away from their busy schedules to go on a journey to reconnect and rebuild their family bonds. Leaving their phones, laptops, and all other devices behind, they must find their way to their week-long accomodations the “old fashioned way”, with just a paper map in hand. On arrival, they’re greeted by their Family Reboot guide, who welcomes them to their journey and directs them to their first activity, finding the key to their house for the week. Once the families have gotten inside and have chosen the rooms they must share, the guide talks to the parents about how the week ahead can benefit them the most, whether it’s finding ways to connect with their children, with each other or both. For the next several days, it’s more fun and games interspersed with meaningful conversations that the families typically haven’t had time to have. All organized by the guide, the week’s journey focuses on working together, communicating, and most of all having fun, reminding the family to put aside their distractions and busy schedules to come together again and make new memories. The families leave the journey completely “rebooted” – more connected, happier, and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook.

Ms. Marvel Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V

Love, Victor Seasons 1-2, Season 3 Premiere

From Disney: This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

Available June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

Available June 22

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Part VI

Ms. Marvel Episode 3

Available June 24

Rise

From Disney: Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos. After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers— Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada)—would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa). With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trevor: The Musical

From Disney: A filmed version of the off-Broadway stage production, “Trevor: The Musical” follows a charming 13-year-old on a turbulent journey of self discovery. After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” which ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project. “Trevor: The Musical” will make its Disney+ debut on Friday, June 24.

Available June 29

The Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)

Baymax!

From Disney: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Baymax! returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax (voice of Scott Adsit), sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others. The six-episode series of healthcare capers introduces extraordinary characters who need Baymax’s signature approach to healing in more ways than they realize.

Ms. Marvel Episode 4