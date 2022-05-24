The Hunter x Hunter manga may finally be back

More chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga may be coming in the near-ish future, potentially ending a years-long hiatus for the series.

A Twitter account said to be run by Hunter x Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi posted a small update on Tuesday: a photo of the corner of a manga page with a sentence that roughly translates to “4 more episodes for the time being.” The account is brand-new, so it is unverified, although the bio claims that it is, indeed, official, and that Togashi will be using it to update his progress. One Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata says that the account is Togashi, and Polygon has reached out to Viz Media, U.S. publisher of Hunter x Hunter, for confirmation.

The most recent volume of Hunter x Hunter came out in 2018 in Japan. Due to frequent and severe health issues, Togashi has often taken hiatuses from his work. However, this most recent pause has been the longest yet.

Togashi started Hunter x Hunter in 1998. The manga and the two anime series based on it take place in a world where licensed professionals called Hunters embark on fantastical adventures, such as finding dangerous monsters, tracking down criminals, or hunting treasure. The series follows a young boy named Gon, who takes the Hunter Exam in order to find his distant father, a legendary Hunter himself. Along the way, he meets Killua, the runaway heir of an assassin family; Kurapika, the last member of a murdered clan; and Leorio, a medical student.

While Gon’s adventures have mostly finished up after the wild Chimera Ant arc, the most recent manga volumes pivoted to Kurapika. On a quest to avenge his fallen clan — and retrieve their stolen eyes — he joins a dangerous expedition to an unknown land, serving as the bodyguard to a baby princess. Leorio is also aboard the ship, serving on the Med Bay, but we don’t see much of him.

In the meanwhile, the 2011 anime — which runs the majority of the manga, till this current arc — is available to stream on Crunchyroll and HBO Max.