Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives in October, June reveal teased

Activision and developer Infinity Ward gave Call of Duty fans a tiny tease of this year’s game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in a new video that reveals the game’s release date. According to a new teaser video that shows off artwork of the game’s principal cast, including Modern Warfare favorite Simon “Ghost” Riley, Modern Warfare 2 will be released on Oct. 28.

That teaser also reveals a potential reveal date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: June 8, a couple days before Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest kicks off.

Otherwise, the teaser is a drone-captured look at real-world artwork featuring operators Captain John Price, Ghost, John “Soap” MacTavish, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and newcomer Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces. There’s no gameplay.

Modern Warfare 2 is a direct sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward’s reboot of the sub-brand that started in 2007 with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The 2019 Modern Warfare is the most successful Call of Duty title to date, Activision has said. In April, Activision revealed the title and logo for the new Call of Duty, which is (officially) titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, to differentiate it from the game of a very similar name released in 2009.

A new premium Call of Duty game isn’t the only shooter Activision has planned for the franchise this year; a new Warzone game, a “built from the ground-up,” free-to-play shooter with battle royale elements, is also coming in 2022. The original Call of Duty: Warzone was released in March 2020, and was part of the previous Modern Warfare’s season 2 content. Since then, Activision and developer Raven Software have updated Warzone with content from Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard.