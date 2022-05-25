Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, a new RPG from Studio Ghibli and Level 5, is out now

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, the latest mobile installment in the beloved JRPG series, is officially out Wednesday in North America, and available to play on Android, iOS, and Windows PC.

Originally released in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan last year, this new entry from developer Level-5 features cutscenes animated by Studio Ghibli and music by composer Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle). Hisaishi also composed the score for 2011’s Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and its 2018 sequel, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds places players in the role of a beta test for Soul Diver, a fictional virtual reality game which transports them to a world based on the one seen in Ni no Kuni: Dominion of the Dark Djinn and Wrath of the White Witch. Meeting a mysterious AI character named Rania before waking up in a burning city, the player embarks on a quest to save the world and uncover its many mysteries.

Players can choose from one of five character classes, including the Destroyer, Engineer, Rogue, Swordsman, and Witch, and can choose between two gameplay modes: Kingdom Mode, a cooperative multiplayer mode where players can explore the world together, and Team Arena mode, a competitive multiplayer mode where six players compete against each other in teams of three.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is out now and available to download for free on Android and iOS devices and Windows PC.