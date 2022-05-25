 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, a new RPG from Studio Ghibli and Level 5, is out now

New, 8 comments

New Ni no Kuni is available on Android, iOS, and PC

By Toussaint Egan

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, the latest mobile installment in the beloved JRPG series, is officially out Wednesday in North America, and available to play on Android, iOS, and Windows PC.

Originally released in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan last year, this new entry from developer Level-5 features cutscenes animated by Studio Ghibli and music by composer Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle). Hisaishi also composed the score for 2011’s Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and its 2018 sequel, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds places players in the role of a beta test for Soul Diver, a fictional virtual reality game which transports them to a world based on the one seen in Ni no Kuni: Dominion of the Dark Djinn and Wrath of the White Witch. Meeting a mysterious AI character named Rania before waking up in a burning city, the player embarks on a quest to save the world and uncover its many mysteries.

Players can choose from one of five character classes, including the Destroyer, Engineer, Rogue, Swordsman, and Witch, and can choose between two gameplay modes: Kingdom Mode, a cooperative multiplayer mode where players can explore the world together, and Team Arena mode, a competitive multiplayer mode where six players compete against each other in teams of three.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is out now and available to download for free on Android and iOS devices and Windows PC.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

No Man’s Sky is finally adding what players demand: space whales 

By Nicole Carpenter
2 comments / new

Spec Ops: The Line studio to launch The Cycle in June, after nearly 3 years of early access

By Michael McWhertor

Dream Daddy developers are making a psychological horror game called Homebody

By Cass Marshall
6 comments / new

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted adds 5 new Exotics — here’s what they do

By Ryan Gilliam

Ex-cop arrested for allegedly stalking World of Warcraft streamer

By Nicole Carpenter
14 comments / new

The Sims 4 players can now choose their Sims’ pronouns

By Nicole Carpenter
10 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon