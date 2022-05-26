 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Horizon Zero Dawn TV series is on the way from Sony and Netflix

Sony is also working on shows for The Last of Us, God of War, and Twisted Metal

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Aloy nocks an arrow on a bow made of robot parts in Horizon Zero Dawn. Image: Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony is reportedly working on a Horizon Zero Dawn series with Netflix, according to a report from Japanese tech and software analyst David Gibson. The news comes the same day Sony Pictures presented its 2022 business segment briefing, though the Horizon series is not mentioned in the presentation documents.

This production with Netflix would join the ranks of many other PlayStation properties that Sony is currently developing as series or movies at various streaming platforms and networks. Among the most notable are the God of War series likely coming to AmazonPrime, as well as a Gran Turismo series that’s in development.

Sony has previously announced a Ghost of Tsushima movie that will be written by Chad Stehelski. There’s also has a Twisted Metal series in development, with a cast that incudes Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, and Stephanie Beatriz, though the series does not have a release date yet.

The furthest along of all of Sony’s current projects is likely its HBO adaptation of the The Last of Us, which will star Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), and is being created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). The Last of Us TV series does not have a trailer or release date yet, but it’s expected to come out sometime in 2023.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Star Wars: Andor’s first trailer is full of Galactic espionage

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Polygon eats a shoe because of Top Gun 2

By Chris Plante
/ new

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game remaster launches in September with a wild new roster

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Elden Ring Fire Giant boss guide

By Mike Rougeau
/ new

Now is the perfect time to start playing Genshin Impact

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Returnal PC release hinted by uncovered listing

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon