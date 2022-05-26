A Horizon Zero Dawn TV series is on the way from Sony and Netflix

Sony is reportedly working on a Horizon Zero Dawn series with Netflix, according to a report from Japanese tech and software analyst David Gibson. The news comes the same day Sony Pictures presented its 2022 business segment briefing, though the Horizon series is not mentioned in the presentation documents.

This production with Netflix would join the ranks of many other PlayStation properties that Sony is currently developing as series or movies at various streaming platforms and networks. Among the most notable are the God of War series likely coming to AmazonPrime, as well as a Gran Turismo series that’s in development.

Sony has previously announced a Ghost of Tsushima movie that will be written by Chad Stehelski. There’s also has a Twisted Metal series in development, with a cast that incudes Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, and Stephanie Beatriz, though the series does not have a release date yet.

The furthest along of all of Sony’s current projects is likely its HBO adaptation of the The Last of Us, which will star Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), and is being created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). The Last of Us TV series does not have a trailer or release date yet, but it’s expected to come out sometime in 2023.