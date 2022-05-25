 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s free Top Gun content is finally here

Just in time for Top Gun: Maverick

By Austen Goslin
/ new
A Top Gun plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Maverick expansion Image: Microsoft

The Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick is finally ready for takeoff in theaters, and that means Microsoft Flight Simulator’s long-delayed tie-in has arrived as well. The expansion for the flying game launched on Wednesday and is free for all Microsoft Flight Simulator players.

The new content is designed to put you right in the center of some Top Gun-style action. It includes a new Top Gun: Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet, as well as three Super Hornet training missions designed after some complicated fighter-pilot maneuvers, including unrestricted take-offs and split S maneuvers.

There are also five other challenges, all centered around flying very low and very fast, and one challenge that requires players to land on an aircraft carrier. The expansion also introduces a new hypersonic aircraft that can reach Mach 10 and altitudes higher than 150,000 feet. To go along with that, there’s also a new mission to take your flights into the stratosphere.

All of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick tie-in content is now available in the game for players to check out once they’ve downloaded the free expansion.

