JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game remaster launches in September with a wild new roster

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, the upcoming remaster of stylish 3D fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, is set to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on Sept. 2. The game is also set to come to Windows PC by way of Steam a day earlier on Sept. 1.

In celebration of the release date announcement, publisher Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer featuring several iconic scenes and battles from the manga and anime recreated in-game.

While the original game, which launched on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, featured just over 40 characters from Hirohiko Araki’s long-supernatural manga series, this updated re-release has expanded the roster to over 50 characters. The new trailer spotlights four of these additions: the razor-edged bowler hat-wielding Robert E. O Speedwagon from the Phantom Blood arc; the enemy Stand users Mariah and Pet Shop from the Stardust Crusaders arc; and the cunning Stand-wielding horse jockey Diego Brando from the Steel Ball Run arc.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will also feature many of the voice actors from David Productions’ ongoing anime adaptation, as well as revised color palettes and designs for characters, updated to more closely resemble their anime appearances.

Players can pre-order the game for all platforms (except for Nintendo Switch digitally) via the game’s official website. Details for digital Nintendo Switch pre-orders will be announced at a later date. All pre-orders will receive a bonus Green Dolphin Street State Prison Jacket costume for Jolyne Cujoh, Jotaro Kujo’s estranged daughter and the protagonist of the Stone Ocean manga arc.

The most recent season of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime premiered on Netflix last year and made our list of the best anime of 2021. The season is set to return later this year with 12 new episodes.