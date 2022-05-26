Willow returns in first trailer for Lucasfilm’s new fantasy series

Lucasfilm’s new Disney Plus series based on Willow, the late ’80s fantasy film directed by Ron Howard and based on a story by George Lucas, is coming this fall. And the first trailer shows Warwick Davis, in this eponymous role as Willow Ufgood, returning to (perhaps reluctantly) contend with a new imbalance of good and evil.

Willow will not be alone for his next journey, naturally. Joining Davis in Willow is a much-younger cast of adventurers played by Dempsey Bryk, Amar Chadha-Patel, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman (who previously starred with Davis in Solo: A Star Wars Story). Joanne Whalley from the original Willow will reprise her role as Sorsha in the series.

The new Willow will be set about 20 years after the original film. It will debut on Disney Plus on Nov. 30.

The original Willow hit movie theaters in 1988, but Lucas conceived of his fantasy adventure in the early ’70s, and chose Davis — who had appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as an Ewok — to be his leading man. The fantasy film tells the story of Willow Ufgood, who must protect an infant, Elora Danan, from an evil queen. Willow is aided on his journey by the swordsman Madmartigan, who was played by Val Kilmer.