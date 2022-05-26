 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Star Wars series Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law coming to Disney Plus

Spider-Man director Jon Watts reveals his new Star Wars project

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Jude Law at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Photo: Getty Images for IMDb

Jude Law will lead a new Star Wars series for Disney Plus called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Lucasfilm announced Thursday at Star Wars Celebration 2022. The new series is the same one that director Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) revealed earlier this month. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere sometime in 2023.

Jon Watts and screenwriter Christopher Ford appeared at Celebration on Thursday to provide details on the show, telling the audience that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will focus on a group of kids around 10 years old from a “tiny little planet” who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. The series will be about their journey home, and while Ford said the show was about kids, it’s not necessarily for kids.

Watts said Skeleton Crew will offer a “different perspective on the Star Wars universe,” from a fresh set of eyes. The series, which had the working title Grammar Rodeo, is set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, around the same time as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm has plenty of Star Wars TV series on its slate, including the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus on May 27, Andor this August, and season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is due in early 2023. Then there’s Ahsoka, which just started filming with Rosario Dawson returning in her Jedi role, and The Acolyte, the Leslye Headland-created series set roughly 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Your biggest V Rising questions, answered

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Dead Space spiritual successor The Callisto Protocol severs its connection to PUBG

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Elden Ring Godskin Duo boss guide

By Mike Rougeau
/ new

10 more PlayStation titles in development for film and TV, Sony Pictures CEO says

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Where to get Dark Silver Ingot in V Rising

By Julia Lee
/ new

Destiny 2: How Season of the Haunted works, beginner’s guide

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon