10 more PlayStation titles in development for film and TV, Sony Pictures CEO says

Sony Pictures Entertainment is currently developing ten more PlayStation titles for film and TV, according to group chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra. The news comes via an investor presentation Vinciquerra gave on Thursday.

In the presentation, Vinciquerra stressed the group’s desire to continue to pull from Sony’s pre-existing IP, not just from film, but from music and video games. The information follows a report showing that Netflix and Sony are currently in the process of creating an original series based on Horizon Zero Dawn.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise, given Sony’s catalog of PlayStation properties to be turned into film and TV productions in the works. There is a God of War series likely coming to Amazon Prime Video as well as a Gran Turismo project in development. Sony has also announced the Ghost of Tsushima movie written by Chad Stahelski and a Twisted Metal series currently in development. It’s also likely that the group will order a sequel of the box office hit Uncharted, since it sold so well and the director has expressed hope for another film.

So far, we know the most about the HBO adaptation based on The Last of Us, which will star Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones). The Last of Us TV series does not have a trailer or release date yet, but it’ll likely debut sometime in 2023.