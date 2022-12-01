 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana Jones’ next adventure, the Dial of Destiny, gets its first trailer

Dr. Jones is back in town

We finally have our first real look at Harrison Ford’s next turn as Indiana Jones. Disney and Lucasfilm released the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinythe same one shown to D23 Expo attendees in September — on Thursday, showing first footage of the whip-cracking archaeologist’s fifth cinematic adventure.

But the first trailer for Dr. Jones’ new adventure doesn’t reveal much about the plot of the movie, and instead focuses on the warm fuzzy feelings of having Indy back on the big screen. The trailer is a big nostalgia play, for the viewer and Indy, that delivers some fun moments: John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah, Indy jumps some subway turnstiles while riding a horse, and we are reminded to never bring a whip to a gunfight, especially when there are a dozen guns pointed at you. The trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also offers a glimpse at a de-aged Harrison Ford, meaning viewers should expect a flashback or two. Or maybe something else...

The production of the latest installment in the adventures of the globe-trotting archeologist has had a troubled road to completion. After years of false starts following 2008’s poorly received Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the film finally started to move forward a couple of years ago with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow) attached as writers and James Mangold (Logan) directing. John Williams returns to score Indy’s next movie, which he has said will be his final film before retirement. But the composer was giddy enough about the project that he shared a taste of new music in early September.

Along with Indiana himself, Harrison Ford, the fifth installment in the series will star Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Toby Jones (Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy), Antonio Banderas (Uncharted), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), and Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong).

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the first Indiana Jones movie not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, nor does it feature a story written by George Lucas. Spielberg serves as a producer instead, alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

The next Indiana Jones movie is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.

