Xbox Games With Gold March titles: World War 2 strategy and creepy indie adventures

Three games are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers in March — one more than they’ve gotten since Games With Gold retired from serving up Xbox 360 games back in October. And while two of them are the usual head-scratching obscurities, one at least has a lot of depth and value.

That would be Sudden Strike 4 — Complete Collection, a re-release of the 2017 World War II real-time strategy sim that includes all of its post-launch DLC (five expansions in all). Sudden Strike 4 offers 11 campaigns in all of World War II’s theaters — North Africa, Europe, and the naval combat of the Pacific — along with more than 100 units to command, in single-player and multiplayer.

The other two are Trüberbrook and Lamentum. Trüberbrook is a point-and-click adventure game set in a German village in the 1960s. Things get weird very quickly, as mad scientists, space-time ruptures, and other anomalies come to town. Developed by btf games and launched in 2019, our review said Trüberbrook’s “writing and gameplay don’t match its sharp visual style” over a four-hour experience.

Lamentum, which launched in 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a “pixel-art survival horror game,” according to Steam. It’s set in a mansion full of horrors during the mid-1800s in New England.

Here are the games and their availability windows:

Trüberbrook ($29.99 ERP): Available March 1-31

Sudden Strike 4 — Complete Collection ($39.99 ERP): Available March 1-31

Lamentum ($15.99 ERP): Available March 16-April 15

In addition to these games, subscribers can still get two of February’s Games with Gold — For the King (but only until the end of Feb. 28) and Guts ’N Goals until March 15.