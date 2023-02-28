 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xbox Games With Gold March titles: World War 2 strategy and creepy indie adventures

2017’s Sudden Strike 4 comes with all of its post-launch DLC

By Owen S. Good
Xbox’s Games with Gold logo on a green background Image: James Bareham/Polygon

Three games are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers in March — one more than they’ve gotten since Games With Gold retired from serving up Xbox 360 games back in October. And while two of them are the usual head-scratching obscurities, one at least has a lot of depth and value.

That would be Sudden Strike 4 — Complete Collection, a re-release of the 2017 World War II real-time strategy sim that includes all of its post-launch DLC (five expansions in all). Sudden Strike 4 offers 11 campaigns in all of World War II’s theaters — North Africa, Europe, and the naval combat of the Pacific — along with more than 100 units to command, in single-player and multiplayer.

The other two are Trüberbrook and Lamentum. Trüberbrook is a point-and-click adventure game set in a German village in the 1960s. Things get weird very quickly, as mad scientists, space-time ruptures, and other anomalies come to town. Developed by btf games and launched in 2019, our review said Trüberbrook’s “writing and gameplay don’t match its sharp visual style” over a four-hour experience.

Lamentum, which launched in 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a “pixel-art survival horror game,” according to Steam. It’s set in a mansion full of horrors during the mid-1800s in New England.

Here are the games and their availability windows:

  • Trüberbrook ($29.99 ERP): Available March 1-31
  • Sudden Strike 4 — Complete Collection ($39.99 ERP): Available March 1-31
  • Lamentum ($15.99 ERP): Available March 16-April 15

In addition to these games, subscribers can still get two of February’s Games with GoldFor the King (but only until the end of Feb. 28) and Guts ’N Goals until March 15.

