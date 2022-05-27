Jodie Foster to lead True Detective season 4

Jodie Foster is coming back to TV with True Detective season 4, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The actress will lead the anthology series’ fourth season — called Night Country — as Detective Liz Danvers.

Not much is known about True Detective season 4 outside of Foster’s casting and a short plot summary. The season will follow Danvers and another detective, Evangeline Navarro, as they investigate the case of six missing arctic researchers in Ennis, Alaska and “dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

For her role in the new season, Foster will get an executive producer credit. The script will come from Issa Lopez (Tigers Are Not Afraid) and Alan Page Arriaga (Fear the Walking Dead). Lopez will also direct the season’s opening episode, as well as several others throughout the series. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson — who starred in True Detective’s first season — are also executive producers.

True Detective’s fourth season is still in the early phases of development although, as the Hollywood Reporter points out, Foster’s involvement almost assures the project will avoid cancellation. There is no release window for the season yet, but fans should expect to hear more over the next year.

True Detective, which originally premiered in 2014, has been on hiatus since the ending of its third season in 2019.