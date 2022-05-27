The Sims 4’s new ‘froggy chair’ looks friggin’ cute

Maxis’ newest content packs for The Sims 4 include the “Moonlight Chic Kit,” which adds Paris-inspired items into the mix, and the “Little Campers Kit,” which will let players “camp” in their own backyard with themed items like string lights and a big TV projector canvas. In the lead up to the packs’ May 26 release, some players data-mined the new items. And one new addition stood out in particular: a camp chair that looks like a frog, complete with eyes that peek up from the back and a little smile.

FROGGY CHAIR IN SIMS 4 pic.twitter.com/ETHNW7g47N — Nick ✌️ (@MilkmanNick) May 27, 2022

Fan excitement is already building, as this chair seems like an homage to Animal Crossing’s froggy chair. The iconic Animal Crossing furniture item is a fan favorite, appearing in numerous other games in the franchise, like Wild World, City Folk, and New Leaf. New Horizons finally got its froggy chair in Nov. 2021, on the occasion of the game’s massive, final update (19 months after the title was initially released). But even before it was in the game, fans were using DIY recipes to try to recreate the coveted froggy chair — and making tons of memes and fan art about the ribbiting object.

Given all of this, it’s no surprise that a Sims 4 froggy chair is inspiring a wave of excitement, too. I, for one, am delighted to see frog chairs leap into other games — especially an option with two adorable cup holders. Long live the froggy chair!! We can’t ever have too many.

the sims 4: we have froggy chair at home

froggy chair at home: pic.twitter.com/ftz8JBlKRb — lissy (@lissthelass) May 24, 2022

animal crossing froggy chair and Sims 4 froggy chair are pals :) pic.twitter.com/j7lK0AOtK5 — kirst (@plushieaxolotl) May 25, 2022

don’t talk to me i’m thinking about her pic.twitter.com/IDMUlQLHNo — anna (pink hair era) ♡ (@mivyard) May 26, 2022

The sims 4 saw what AC had and said “we gotta get in on that” pic.twitter.com/PCc8klJbZ3 — spooKy (@TheSpookySimmer) May 24, 2022

“Little Campers Kit” along with the “Moonlight Chic Kit” are both available now.