Respawn reveals Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, its sequel to Fallen Order

Cal Kestis returns in 2023

By Michael McWhertor
Respawn Entertainment officially unveiled its sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Friday at Star Wars Celebration. The sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023, publisher Electronic Arts announced in a news release.

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shows the return of Cal Kestis, the Padawan survivor of Order 66 from Fallen Order, as well as the Grand Inquisitor and what appears to be a mysterious potential ally in a Bacta tank. Kestis’ next journey in the Star Wars galaxy is set five years after the events of Fallen Order, Respawn says, with Cal — and his wee droid buddy BD-1 — still being pursued by the Empire as one of the last remaining Jedi. Jedi: Survivor will “expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways,” EA said in a news release, and Cal will learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” said Stig Asmussen, returning game director from Respawn. “For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One in 2019. In Polygon’s review of the game we called it a “sometimes messy” experience, but a surprising Star Wars game full of captivating exploration and combat.

