Does Stranger Things season 4 part 1 have a post-credits scene?

Should you stick around for the credits on the last episode? Sorta

By Petrana Radulovic
(L to R) Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things. Courtesy of Netflix

So, you’ve made it through the incredibly long first part of Stranger Things season 4 — should you stick around for the credits on the last episode in case there’s a post-credits scene, or try to tiptoe to bed in order to avoid being Vecna’s next victim?

Well, if you want a small sneak peek for part 2, then stick around through the credits. A little preview will autoplay. It’s not really a traditional post-credits scene. Instead, it’s more like a rapid-fire sizzle reel for the next part of the season, which drops on July 1. Part 2 will only be two episodes — but they’re gonna be pretty dang long, with the last one reportedly coming in at 2 1/2 hours.

[Ed. Note: This post contains major spoilers for Stranger Things season 4]

The short preview shows Hopper and Murray encountering some sort of lab full of Upside Down monsters, the teens gearing up for a fight, and also a big ol’ explosion in the middle of the desert. What could it all mean?

There are definitely plenty of things to wrap up — will Nancy get out of the Upside Down? What does Vecna want? Will the gang currently in Salt Lake City meet up with their Hawkins friends? Will Hopper, Joyce, and Murray make it out of the Soviet Union? Will Eleven get her powers back?

Guess we’ll find out on July 1, when Stranger Things returns.

