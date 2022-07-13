Polygon campfire songs to sing while making s’mores

I don’t have my own memories of summer camp, but I do have fond memories of the three-volume set of camp song CDs my mom bought for me and my siblings because she thought we were missing out on a fundamental American experience. For whatever reason, those songs are so ingrained into my brain that to this day, I can recite their lyrics from memory and burst out into a rousing campfire song with little to no prompting.

But some of those lyrics are boring and outdated — how the hell do you fix a bucket with a straw, Liza? Why did Clementine step on a mine? Who is even named John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt?

There’s no time like the present for a campfire song rewrite, so I’ve taken a few of my favorites and given them some Very Polygon makeovers based on things that we here love to watch, play, read, and write about.

Welcome to Polygon Summer Camp! This summer we’re bringing you the best and brightest stories, all about camp vibes, that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Join us!

“There’s a Hole in My Arm”

The Fullmetal Alchemist version of “There’s a Hole in My Bucket”

There’s a hole in my arm, dear Winry, dear Winry There’s a hole in my arm, dear Winry, a hole Then fix it, dear Edward, dear Edward, dear Edward Then fix it, dear Edward, dear Edward, fix it With what shall I fix it, dear Winry, dear Winry, With what shall I fix it, dear Winry, with what? With metal, dear Edward, dear Edward, dear Edward With metal, dear Edward, dear Edward, metal The metal’s too big, dear Winry, dear Winry The metal’s too big, dear Winry, too big Then cut it, dear Edward, dear Edward, dear Edward Then cut it, dear Edward, dear Edward, cut it How shall I cut it, dear Winry, dear Winry How shall I cut it, dear Winry, cut it With a hacksaw, dear Edward, dear Edward, dear Edward With a hacksaw, dear Edward, dear Edward, a hacksaw The hacksaw’s too dull, dear Winry, dear Winry The hacksaw’s too dull, dear Winry, too dull Then sharpen it, dear Edward, dear Edward, dear Edward Then sharpen it dear Edward, dear Edward, sharpen it With what shall I sharpen it, dear Winry, dear Winry With what shall I sharpen it, dear Winry, with what? With a stone, dear Edward, dear Edward, dear Edward With a stone, dear Edward, dear Edward, a stone The stone is outside, dear Winry, dear Winry The stone is outside, dear Winry, outside Then bring it inside, dear Edward, dear Edward Then bring it inside, dear Edward, inside How shall I carry it, dear Winry, dear Winry How shall I carry it, dear Winry, carry it? With your arm, dear Edward, dear Edward, dear Edward With your arm, dear Edward, dear Edward, your arm But there’s a hole in my arm, dear Winry, dear Winry There’s a hole in my arm, dear Winry, a hole!

“Home, Sweet Island Home”

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of “Home on the Range”

Oh, give me a home, where the sea bass will roam Where the villagers frolic and play Where Isabelle sits, all ready to assist And Tom Nook collects your loans today Home, sweet island home Where the villagers frolic and play Where Isabelle sits, all ready to assist And Tom Nook collects your loans today

“My Name is Spike Spiegel”

The Cowboy Bebop version of “My Name is Yon Yonson”

My name is Spike Spiegel My ship is the Bebop I work as a bounty hunter When I pull out my gun, the people I hunt say What is your deal, man? I say, My name is Spike Spiegel…

“Ebony Dark’ness Dementia Raven Way”

Ebony Dark’ness Dementia Raven Way, her name is my name too! Whenever we go out, the people always shout There goes Ebony Dark’ness Dementia Raven Way — tra-la-la-la-la-la!

“Chimera Ants March”

The Hunter x Hunter version of “Ants Go Marching”

Chimera Ants march one by one, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march one by one, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march one by one, They really like to kill for fun And they all go marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Chimera Ants march two by two, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march two by two, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march two by two, The cat one’s name is Neferpitou And they all go marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Chimera Ants march three by three, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march three by three, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march three by three, That buff one sometimes goes by Youpi And they all go marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Chimera Ants march four by four, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march four by four, hurrah, hurrah The Ants go marching four by four, Oh my God, there’s so much gore And they all go marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Chimera Ants march five by five, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march five by five, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march five by five, Good luck getting out of here alive And they all go marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Chimera Ants march six by six, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march six by six, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march six by six, Oh shit, they now can use Nen tricks And they all go marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Chimera Ants march seven by seven, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march seven by seven, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march seven by seven, Good golly it’s a whole procession And they all go marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Chimera Ants march eight by eight, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march eight by eight, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march eight by eight, Wait, why is the King just playing a game? And they all go marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Chimera Ants march nine by nine, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march nine by nine, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march nine by nine, It looks like they might run out of time And they all go marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! Chimera Ants march 10 by 10, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march 10 by 10, hurrah, hurrah Chimera Ants march 10 by 10, Alas they meet an untimely end And they’re no longer marching down to the Selection To conquer humanity, BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!

“Oh My Darling Tony Stark”

The MCU version of “My Darling Clementine”

Oh my darling, oh my darling Oh my darling, Tony Stark You are lost and gone forever Dreadful sorry, Tony Stark In a battle, a final battle Facing armies of the dark Came the Avengers all to save us Led by hero Tony Stark Yes he stood strong, yes he stood strong With his group of super friends Aliens, gods, and some weird humans All prepared to meet their ends Oh my darling, oh my darling Oh my darling, Tony Stark You are lost and gone forever Dreadful sorrow, Tony Stark All those heroes, fighting Thanos With their powers, big and strong They surrounded mighty Thanos And were about to prove him wrong And then Thanos, mighty Thanos He really thought that he could snap But Tony got the gauntlet And with his fingers, brought them back Now he’s gone, darling Tony With a hero’s sacrifice He is still remembered fondly Though he paid the biggest price

“Down by Beach City”

The Steven Universe version of “Down by the Bay”