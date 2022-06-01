PlayStation Plus offers God of War, Nickelodeon’s Smash Bros.-like in June

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get free access to three games in June: God of War, the soft reboot of Kratos’ action-adventure series for PlayStation 4, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4), and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4, PS5). All three will be available for download from PS Plus beginning June 7, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday.

God of War is the PlayStation 4 adventure starring Kratos and his kid, Atreus, that brings the god-slayer to the realm of Norse mythology. The 2018 release of God of War for PlayStation Plus will be a boon for players who missed the game of the year award-winning adventure the first time around, or who haven’t yet acquired a PlayStation 5 to claim it as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection. And it’ll help everyone prep for the upcoming release of its sequel, God of War Ragnarok, whose launch window is sometime this year.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is the 4v4 online multiplayer ninja action game set in the Naruto fiction. Bandai Namco first published the game in 2018. It was developed by Soleil Ltd., the studio behind Ninjala and the upcoming Valkyrie Elysium.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl brings together cartoon characters like SpongeBob Squarepants, Ren and Stimpy, and CatDog, alongside characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Loud House, in a fighter reminiscent of Super Smash Bros. It’s the newest game in June’s PlayStation Plus lineup; publisher GameMill released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on multiple platforms in October 2021.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still download May’s games — FIFA 22, Curse of the Dead Gods, and Tribes of Midgard — through June 6.

June will also see the North American launch of Sony’s expanded PlayStation Plus subscription offerings. In addition to the Essentials tier (basically the version of PS Plus subscribers have become familiar with in recent years), two new, higher-priced tiers will launch: Extra and Premium. Those new tiers will offer access to hundreds of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games at the Extra tier; and streaming PlayStation 3 games, and a back catalog of PlayStation, PSP, and PlayStation 2 games at the Premium tier.