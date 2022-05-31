Tekken 7 takes over Virtua Fighter 5 in new collaboration DLC

The cast of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is being reskinned as the cast of Tekken 7 as part of a new collaboration that turns Sega’s marquee fighting game franchise into what looks like an alternate reality version of Bandai Namco’s marquee fighting game franchise. Not only does the downloadable content turn Virtua Fighter’s Akira Yuki into Kazuya Mishima, and Sarah Bryant into Nina Williams, it also reskins Virtua Fighter 5’s UI and soundtrack to look and sound like Tekken.

While crossover character appearances and skins are the norm for fighting games these days — Akira, Sarah, and Pai Chan were guest characters in Dead or Alive, for example — the wholesale transformation of Virtua Fighter 5 into Tekken 7 is unusual. It’s also a testament to the popularity of the Tekken franchise that Sega is happy to have its Virtua Fighter characters look like a separate fighting game altogether.

The trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown’s Tekken 7 Collaboration Pack shows off the following costume transformations: Akira as Kazuya, Goh as Bryan, Pai as Lili, Aoi as Asuka, Jacky as Paul, El Blaze as King, Vanessa as Raven, Sarah as Nina, Shun Di as Lei, Kage as Lars, Jean as Jin, Lau as Heihachi, Jeffrey as Marduk, Wolf as Armor King, Lei-Fei as Eddy, Brad as Claudio, Taka-Arashi as Bob, Eileen as Lucky Chloe, and Lion as Violet (aka Lee).

The Tekken 7 DLC for VF5 Ultimate Showdown is coming June 1 to the PlayStation 4 game, and it will cost $9.99.