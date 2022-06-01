 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The new Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires trailer shows off dream alliances

Open beta for Immortal Empires begins in Q3 2022

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

Immortal Empires, the upcoming expansion for Total War: Warhammer 3, got a new trailer today, and it shows off a variety of enticing new faction mash-ups. The reveal came during Warhammer Skulls, a weeklong event focused on a wide variety of existing and upcoming games from across the Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40,000 universes.

The highly anticipated Immortal Empires is slated to be massive, as it combines each of the trilogy’s three world maps, along with every playable faction, in a domination-focused campaign. The trailer begins with a clash between Warhammer 3’s Grand Cathay and Warhammer’s Vampire Counts, before shifting to a larger-scale siege by the combined forces of Nurgle and the Skaven.

These army compositions will be made possible by Warhammer 3’s expanded alliance system, which has let players recruit units from friendly factions ever since the strategy sequel released in January. Immortal Empires will also mark the first time that factions from the first two games will take part in the series’ revamped siege battles: These 360-degree skirmishes now grant more tactical options to attackers and defenders alike.

Nurgle and Skaven forces breach a gate in Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires Image: Creative Assembly/Sega

Although Immortal Empires remains the most ambitious of Warhammer 3’s updates, developer Creative Assembly has already made major tweaks to its Realms of Chaos campaign, as well as changes to AI consistency and unit responsiveness. It has also introduced Regiments of Renown (essentially the game’s elite squads) to each of the seven launch factions.

Immortal Empires’ open beta is still on track for a Q3 release this year, which Creative Assembly previously announced back in April. The studio is also revamping some of the trilogy’s more antiquated factions, and introducing new faction leaders, visual effects, and skill-tree reworks. You can read full Total War: Warhammer 3 content road map here.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in June

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Questions we have after Obi-Wan episode 3

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sonic Frontiers gameplay shows a strangely empty open world

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Tell Me Why is free on Xbox and Steam for Pride Month

By Cass Marshall
/ new

World of Warcraft finally adds much-demanded undead elf options

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is the first CRPG in the grim, dark franchise’s history

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon