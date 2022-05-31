Xbox Games with Gold gives out Super Meat Boy, Aven Colony, and more in June

Four more games will be available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in June as part of Microsoft’s Games with Gold program: Aven Colony, Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition, Super Meat Boy, and Raskulls.

Aven Colony and Project Highrise are available for Xbox One and playable on Xbox Series X; Super Meat Boy and Raskulls are Xbox 360 games, playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X with backward compatibility.

Here are June’s Games with Gold titles and their availability windows:

Aven Colony ($29.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition ($29.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15

Super Meat Boy ($14.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15

Raskulls ($9.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30

In addition to these games, subscribers can still get two of May’s Games with Gold — Yoku’s Island Express for Xbox One and Viva Piñata Party Animals for Xbox 360 — until Tuesday, May 31; and The Inner World — The Last Wind Monk is still available until June 15.