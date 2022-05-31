 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bo Burnham releases over an hour of outtakes from Netflix special Inside

You can watch it all on YouTube

By Ana Diaz
new
Bo Burnham singing into a microphone in a YouTube video collecting outtakes from his Netflix special, Inside. Image: Bo Burnham/YouTube

Comedian and song writer Bo Burnham released more than an hour of outtakes from his Netflix special Inside, on Monday night. The video contains previously unshared footage recorded for the special, which includes lots of new jokes and a handful of new songs, like a new version of “All Eyes on Me.”

You can watch the full video on Bo Burnham’s YouTube channel now. The video, titled “The Inside Outtakes” quickly trended on YouTube and became the number one trending video within a day of it being released. Burnham released the video along with a short tweet saying that he had spent the past two months editing together the material. The description under the video also mentions that an album is “coming soon.”

This YouTube video brings things full circle — Bo Burnham got his start singing parody songs on his YouTube channel in the late 2000s. His career has only grown since then. And in 2021, Burnham released the Netflix special Inside, which featured an original soundtrack and visuals produced within his home. The special explored his struggles as an artist cooped up throughout the pandemic, and became an immediate viral success with songs like “Bezos I” taking over platforms like TikTok.

