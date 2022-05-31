Sonic Frontiers gets its first gameplay trailer

Developer Sonic Team Japan revealed a new trailer teasing gameplay for the upcoming 3D Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, on Tuesday. The brief but telling 40-second teaser showed off combat mechanics, enemies you’ll face, and a stunning open world.

The trailer shows Sonic running though vast grassy planes as a relaxing piano tune plays in the background. Some of the mechanics look unfamiliar, and at one point the blue hedgehog runs on what appears to be a high-tech hamster wheel to scan the world. Another portion shows Sonic encircling a robot, creating a trail of light that boosts the enemy into the air, as Sonic follows up with a chain of slow-motion attacks.

The game is being developed by Sega’s Sonic Team Japan and is being led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto. According to the developers, Sonic Frontiers is an “open-zone-inspired experience” that will allow Sonic to explore freely. It also will feature an original storyline from Sonic Boom writer Ian Flynn.

Sega originally announced Sonic Frontiers in May as part of the Sonic Central livestream to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary, and later revealed an official announcement trailer in December at The Game Awards.

Sonic Frontiers is currently being developed for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and is available for pre-order now.