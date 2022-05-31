 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sonic Frontiers gets its first gameplay trailer

Sonic runs on a high-tech hamster wheel

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Developer Sonic Team Japan revealed a new trailer teasing gameplay for the upcoming 3D Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, on Tuesday. The brief but telling 40-second teaser showed off combat mechanics, enemies you’ll face, and a stunning open world.

The trailer shows Sonic running though vast grassy planes as a relaxing piano tune plays in the background. Some of the mechanics look unfamiliar, and at one point the blue hedgehog runs on what appears to be a high-tech hamster wheel to scan the world. Another portion shows Sonic encircling a robot, creating a trail of light that boosts the enemy into the air, as Sonic follows up with a chain of slow-motion attacks.

The game is being developed by Sega’s Sonic Team Japan and is being led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto. According to the developers, Sonic Frontiers is an “open-zone-inspired experience” that will allow Sonic to explore freely. It also will feature an original storyline from Sonic Boom writer Ian Flynn.

Sega originally announced Sonic Frontiers in May as part of the Sonic Central livestream to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary, and later revealed an official announcement trailer in December at The Game Awards.

Sonic Frontiers is currently being developed for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and is available for pre-order now.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Xbox Games with Gold gives out Super Meat Boy, Aven Colony, and more in June

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Tekken 7 takes over Virtua Fighter 5 in new collaboration DLC

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Hard West 2 blends strategy and style together seamlessly in a cowboy caper

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Pinocchio comes to life on Disney Plus this September

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Stardew Valley players are arranging Green Day and more with flute blocks

By Nicole Clark
/ new

The Bad Batch season 2 trailer reveals fall release

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon