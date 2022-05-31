Two Ubisoft AAA titles highlight Xbox Game Pass in June

Assassin’s Creed Origins, the stealth franchise’s 2017 adventure into ancient Egypt, headlines the new titles available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the first half of June. For Honor’s “Marching Fire” edition adds to Ubisoft’s new commitment to the downloadable catalog starting on Wednesday, June 1.

Marching Fire, which launched for the multiplayer melee/brawler in 2018, adds the Wu Lin faction, which include the Tiandi (Vanguard class) Jiang Jun (Heavy), Nuxia (Assassin) Shaolin and Shanu (both hybrid fighters). This build of For Honor also includes the solo/multiplayer endless PvE Arcade mode, as well as Breach, the eight-player, four-vs.-four PvP playlist.

Assassin’s Creed Origins arrives June 7, and should be intriguing to subscribers who may have just finished watching Moon Knight on Disney Plus. In the 2017 adventure, players inhabit the persona of Bayek, a Medjay ranger pledged to maintain the safety of Cleopatra and her people. The game inaugurated the ancient-world story arc of Assassin’s Creed, which includes 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in Greece, and 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, set in the time of the Vikings’ dominance over the British Isles.

Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass — all on June 7 — include:

Chorus — Sometimes represented as CHORVS, this is the third-person space combat game developed by Fishlabs, published in December by Deep Silver.

Disc Room — an action/puzzle game, launched in 2020, in which the player must find their way out of maze-like rooms while avoiding a bullet-hell storm of sawblade projectiles.

Spacelines from the Far Out — A “roguelike-like” management game, in which the player is operating a super-groovy airline company in space, with totally mod 1960s themes adding pizzaz to everything.

The new games mean others will rotate out of the Xbox Game Pass library by June 15. These include Darkest Dungeon, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Greedfall, Limbo, and Worms Rumble. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can buy these titles at 20% off their Microsoft Store price before they leave.