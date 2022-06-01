Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be released on Nov. 18 on Nintendo Switch, The Pokémon Company announced in a new trailer for the games.

The Pokémon Company showed off nearly three minutes of gameplay, specifically with lots of Pokémon trainers running through open areas with a few new, cute Pokémon, including the legendary creatures, Koraidon and Miraidon. In these open areas — the first real open-world RPG for Pokémon — players will be able to head out into different areas with up to four players as part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s multiplayer compatibility.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were announced in February during a Pokémon Presents broadcast for Pokémon Day. During that presentation, The Pokémon Company revealed the series’ next three starters: Sprigatito, a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon;” Fuecoco, a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace;” and Quaxly, an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.”

The ninth-generation Pokémon game is expected to be in an open-world format, something a bit different from both Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Pokémon Company said there are “no borders” between wilderness and towns, with Pokémon appearing everywhere — “in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.”