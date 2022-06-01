 clock menu more-arrow no yes

These are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new legendary Pokémon: Koraidon and Miraidon

Pokémon fans got a peek of the serpentine creatures during the new Scarlet and Violet trailer debut

By Nicole Carpenter
Thanks to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s box art reveal at the end of the game’s new trailer, which debuted on Wednesday, Pokémon fans got a peek at the next generation’s legendary Pokémon.

The two vaguely serpentine Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon, have snake-like faces but also have arms and legs. Well, Koraidon has legs — Miraidon has two rocket-fueled engines that appear to keep it floating. Elsewhere in the trailer, we got a look at the other new, non-legendary monsters.

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, the legendary Pokémon are representative of the games’ themes — in the eighth-generation games, Zacian held a sword for Sword, and Zamazenta had a shield in Shield. The first similarity with these two new legendary Pokémon is within their color. One is scarlet, and the other is violet.

These are just a few of the new Pokémon that’ll enter the franchise with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — The Pokémon Company also shared information about the three new starters, Sprigatito, a grass-type cat; Fuecoco, a cute little fire croc; and Quaxly, a water-type duck wearing a hat.

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly were first shown off in February during a Pokémon Presents broadcast for Pokémon Day. During that event, The Pokémon Company described the ninth-generation Pokémon game as an open-world game with “no borders” between towns and wilderness, with Pokémon appearing “in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.”

